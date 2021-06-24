Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) versus Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Critical Comparison

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

79.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 6 12 0 2.58 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus price target of $71.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Mitchells & Butlers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $4.97 billion 4.03 $486.00 million $2.03 32.06 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.96 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -52.75

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 10.41% 25.25% 4.34% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Mitchells & Butlers on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.