Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $200,000 Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

