Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.