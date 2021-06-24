Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $149.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

