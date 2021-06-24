Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,104 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $188,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 58.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

IGT stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.