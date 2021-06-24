Mizuho Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,534. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.