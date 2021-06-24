Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,215,531 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after acquiring an additional 808,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 903,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

