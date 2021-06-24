Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.17 and last traded at $213.59. 34,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,949,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 169.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $874,566.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,099,956 shares of company stock worth $279,698,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,107,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

