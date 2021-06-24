Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.17 and last traded at $213.59. 34,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,949,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.24.
A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 169.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $874,566.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,099,956 shares of company stock worth $279,698,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,107,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
