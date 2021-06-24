Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $189.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

