monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $233.25 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

