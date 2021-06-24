monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $233.25 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $237.50.
About monday.com
