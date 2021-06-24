Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

LON MNDI traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,889.50 ($24.69). 515,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The stock has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,358.50 ($17.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,730.34.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

