MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $737.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024908 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00143029 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,525,873 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

