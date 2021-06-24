Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 495,831 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.08.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 55,980 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 737,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.