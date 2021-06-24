Morgan Stanley Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $310.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.85.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $265.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

