Morgan Stanley Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

AQN opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

