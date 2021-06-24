Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.82.

DUK opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

