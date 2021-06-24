Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.