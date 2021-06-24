Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 200 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

