MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.84. MoSys shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 4,184,846 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MoSys by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.