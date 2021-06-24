Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,374 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,985,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7,208.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,644.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 65,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares in the last quarter.

MGC opened at $150.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $105.82 and a 12 month high of $151.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.07.

