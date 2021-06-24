Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 250,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

