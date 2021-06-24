Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,945 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arcosa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.