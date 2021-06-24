Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,567 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,567 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,600. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

