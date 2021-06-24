Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $232.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

