Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 52,794 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,794 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.