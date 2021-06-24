Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $905.42 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $911.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $846.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

