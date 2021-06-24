Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $25,013,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

