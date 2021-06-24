Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.