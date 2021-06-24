Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL opened at $366.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $368.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.