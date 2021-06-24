MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $26.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00608734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars.

