Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTRA. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.32. Natera has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,404,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,279.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

