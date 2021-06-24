National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$93.63. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$93.33, with a volume of 1,809,856 shares trading hands.

NA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

