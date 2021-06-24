National Bankshares Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s previous close.

HDI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.17.

HDI stock traded up C$7.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.50. 271,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,907. The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$15.12 and a 52 week high of C$38.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

