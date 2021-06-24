National Bankshares Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s previous close.
HDI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.17.
HDI stock traded up C$7.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.50. 271,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,907. The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$15.12 and a 52 week high of C$38.11.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.