National CineMedia’s (NCMI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

NCMI stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $391.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

