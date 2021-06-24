nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.77 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.060–0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,696 shares of company stock valued at $31,236,865. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

