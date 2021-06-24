Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
AudioCodes stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
