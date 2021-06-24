Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AudioCodes stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

