Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Calix stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20. Calix has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

