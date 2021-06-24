NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.54

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 337867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $10,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

