Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.60 and last traded at $124.71. Approximately 11,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 27,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.83.

NSRGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000.

About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

