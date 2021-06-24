NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.450-4.650 EPS.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.70. 35,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.37.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

