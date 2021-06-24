Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $512.74 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.