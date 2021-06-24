Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,637,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $176,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $554,073,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

