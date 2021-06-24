Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $145.23 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $145,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

NYSE BLL opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.66.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

