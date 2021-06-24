Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $133,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

