Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Humana worth $139,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.94.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $438.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.52. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

