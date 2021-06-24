Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 368,129 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $168,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $32,297,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $218.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.05 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock worth $25,535,934. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.