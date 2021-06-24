Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 370,093 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Autodesk worth $189,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $7,781,627. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

ADSK stock opened at $283.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

