New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.35. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 51,100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

