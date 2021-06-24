NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

