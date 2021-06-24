NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 7,015 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,378,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

